We should forget about Baroka FC draw and focus on Black Leopards, says Orlando Pirates' Paseka Mako

The left-footed player impressed after being handed a starting berth by the Serbian tactician

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic felt that his side deserved to beat Baroka FC on Tuesday night.

The Soweto giants were frustrated by a resilient Bakgaga side in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match which ended in a 1-1 stalemate at the Orlando Stadium.

“Football is not about what you deserve, but what you get. If it was about deserving, we believe we deserved to win but football is like that,” Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

“From one shot on target, the opponent got the goal. Before we conceded that goal, we were supposed to be up. We did not lose our heads," he continued.

Matome Mabeba opened the scoring for Baroka with a thunderous shot from a free-kick, but Vincent Pule grabbed a late equalising goal for Pirates with a decent finish.

"They had two points of defending, one point was to be tight and defend in numbers and on the other side they were a bit delaying the time and going on the ground and whatever," he added.

“Whenever we had momentum they calmed it down. However, we believed. I need to give credit to the players. We scored that equalising goal, wishing to win but it was not meant to be," he indicated

"We need to pick this and know that in football it is not what you deserve, but what you get," Sredojevic explained.

“We had possession and passion going around [the box] but we needed to have that fertility. We needed to attack the ball the way we have scored and have the second line of attack," he said.

“That factor was missing, that essence [of] finesse in the last third. We had many tries but that finesse [was lacking]. You have it, you’re winning,” he concluded.

Sredojevic named Paseka Mako in the starting line-up and the defender-come-midfielder did not disappoint as he produced a man of the match performance.

“Thanks to my coaches for giving me a chance. We played so well but we didn’t get the victory. We need to forget about this, fight and think about the next game,” Mako said.

The Buccaneers will now take on Black Leopards in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 encounter at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

“They were sitting back, I think their plan worked very well. But I think I did well [unfortunately], we didn’t get the victory," he added.

“It means a lot to me [to start] because it’s been a while not playing. So, I have to work hard and get back to the starting XI," he expressed.