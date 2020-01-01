'We should do away with pre-season' - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane

The Brazilians gaffer feels that the current coronavirus-induced break could serve as preparation time for next term

coach Pitso Mosimane has suggested that the 2020/21 season should commence “almost immediately” after the end of the current term when football resumes.

With football suspended at all levels in due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mosimane feels that teams are currently on a break that can serve as pre-season.

The Downs coach has, however, proposed the opening of a brief transfer window before next season starts.

“I think we should do away with pre-season [for the 2020/21 season]. Once all this is over, we should be back on the pitch then start the new season almost immediately,” said Mosimane as per Sowetan Live.

“Players usually require four weeks’ break for pre-season. They are having that recess now. We should get a one or two-week break for player movements. It shouldn't be more than 10 days, really.”

On the other end, Mosimane might not have taken into consideration the need for the play-offs between the Premier Soccer League ( ) second-from-bottom side and the National First Division runner-up.

The Downs coach has predicted that the current inactivity could have mixed effects on teams when this season resumes, but has demanded that the PSL come clean on when football could continue.

“It will be difficult for all the teams. This break came at a good time for others who were struggling, but we had found some rhythm,” Mosimane added.

“So now when we restart you could have three scenarios: continue where you left off, be better, or deteriorate. I'm not sure how my team will react because I'm not training the team.

"I have to trust players to be professional and follow the programme we've given them.

“We could have a situation where we'll play three games in a week. I would like the PSL to inform us timeously about when the games resume so we can go back and prepare."

Downs are bidding to retain the PSL title and are four points behind leaders and enjoy the advantage of having played a game less than Amakhosi.