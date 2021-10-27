We said if Kaizer Chiefs can do it, AmaZulu FC can too - ex-Orlando Pirates star Mlambo

AmaZulu FC midfielder Xola Mlambo says they were inspired by Kaizer Chiefs after making history in the Caf Champions League by qualifying for the group stage for the first time.

Usuthu caused a major upset when they eliminated five-time African champions TP Mazembe from the competition over the weekend as they won the tie on the away goals rule after a 1-1 draw on aggregate.

The KwaZulu-Natal side frustrated the DR Congolese giants in the second round second-leg match which ended in a 1-1 draw at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Saturday.

Mlambo explained that it was more difficult for them to reach the group stage having qualified for Africa's premier club tournament as the runners-up in the PSL last season.

“It’s such warming, to tell the truth, I mean everyone who has been part and parcel or who has played this competition knows how difficult it is to qualify and get into the group stages,” Mlambo told Thomas Mlambo on Ultimate Sports Show on Metro FM.

“Especially when you don’t qualify as a team that has won the league, because you are bound to face the best of the best on the continent.

“So it becomes even more difficult for a person who has finished second in the league to qualify for the group stages.

The former Orlando Pirates star revealed that they were motivated by Chiefs, who reached the Champions League group stage for the first time last season having finished as runners-up in the PSL.

“I think looking at the previous teams that have played we have learned and motivated ourselves through watching them and say if Kaizer Chiefs can do it," he added.

"I mean we can also look at the fact that knowledge as well that it’s going to be the first time experience for a team like AmaZulu, Usuthu to be in such a big stage.

“Of which there will be difficulties and challenges that we will face because it’s a new adventure to undertake, but it didn’t even feel like it was a first time experience playing the Caf Champions with AmaZulu," he continued.

"It felt as if like this team has been here, they have been here they know what they are doing.”