'We remain confident' - Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer eyes Nedbank Cup glory

The German tactician also discussed Bucs' injury woes with Thembinkosi Lorch having picked up an injury against SuperSport

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer has set his sights on Nedbank Cup glory with the Soweto giants scheduled to face Maritzburg United on Saturday.

Bucs will square off with Maritzburg in the Last 16 encounter at Harry Gwala Stadium, having eliminated National First Division (NFD) side Uthongathi FC in the Last 32 match on February 6.

Zinnbauer has already guided Pirates to the MTN8 title triumph earlier this season as the Soweto giants defeated Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in the final to end the club's six-year trophy drought.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United in a PSL match on Wednesday and Zinnbauer is now eager to lead Bucs to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

What's been said

"We remain confident. We have the self-belief, the squad and the quality of players we have are capable," Zinnbauer was quoted as saying on Daily Sun.

"We did well in the MTN8 where we kept advancing to the later rounds and did well in that competition where no one trusted us to win it.

"We have a title now already, so now we'll try to do our best," the former St Gallen manager continued.

"We have improved in the Caf Confederation Cup two legs [against Jwaneng Galaxy] and now we are focusing on this competition. We have to secure our passage to the next round.

“We have more than eight players out and this is not easy, but we have to accept this and improve."

Why does it matter & what's the bigger picture?

Pirates are challenging for major trophies this season as the reigning MTN8 champions are in the Nedbank Cup Last 16, Caf Confederation Cup group stage and they are also placed fourth on the PSL standings.

The last time the Buccaneers won more than one major trophy in a single season was during the 2011/12 campaign when they clinched a domestic treble - lifting the MTN8 title, Telkom Knockout trophy and the PSL title.

Bucs are the second most decorated club in the history of the Nedbank Cup with eight titles and they are looking to edge closer to record winners, Kaizer Chiefs, who have won 13 trophies.

Pirates will be banking on their good record against Maritzburg as they are undefeated in their last 10 competitive clashes against the Team of Choice - recording five wins and three draws.

