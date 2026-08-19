'We're happy with Cash' - Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana on the return of Cassius Mailula

The return of Cassius Mailula to Mamelodi Sundowns has sparked significant excitement within the camp, with senior defender Grant Kekana leading the praise for the homecoming star.

Mailula first rose to prominence during a sensational breakout campaign in 2022 where he netted 15 goals and provided four assists in just 31 appearances for The Brazilians.

Speaking to the media, Kekana emphasized how easily the forward has reintegrated into the squad environment.

The Bafana Bafana international noted that the familiar faces within the locker room have helped the 25-year-old settle quickly as he looks to put his difficult European chapter behind him.

“A good addition for us, we’ve always loved Cash, he’s always done the business for us, and we’re happy he’s scoring again, his confidence is coming back and it wasn’t difficult to gel with us – when he was here, most of us are still here," the defender stated.

“But you know [he’s] a quality player and we know he’s going to be banging a lot of goals this season; we just need to make sure his confidence is back and he just keeps striking for us but yeah – we’re happy with Cash,” he said.

Mailula’s path back to Loftus Versfeld has been a nomadic one since his departure in 2023.

While his time in the MLS was frustrating due to limited game time, his period in Morocco under former Sundowns mentor Rhulani Mokwena was significantly more productive.

During his stay at Wydad Athletic Club, he managed to register six goals and seven assists across 36 matches. His performances in North Africa were highlighted by his participation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where he proved he could still compete at the highest level of the game.

However, a following stint in the Belgian Pro League with KV Kortrijk failed to yield the same results, ultimately leading to the mutual termination of his contract.

This allowed Sundowns to swoop in and secure his services as a free agent, bringing a proven goalscorer back into their attacking rotation without a transfer fee.

The technical team will be hoping that the familiarity of the South African top flight will be the catalyst for Mailula to maintain his early-season momentum and provide the clinical edge needed for their domestic and continental trophy hunt.

With the club competing on multiple fronts, including the CAF Champions League, having a rejuvenated 'Cash' could prove pivotal.

Kekana and the rest of the defensive unit are clearly confident that their returning teammate will be a nightmare for opposition defenders throughout the season as he continues to rediscover the predatory instincts that first defined his rise to stardom in Pretoria.







