We need to reinforce and improve - SuperSport United coach Tembo keen to bring in new signings

The Zimbabwean tactician is looking to ensure that the team performs well in their last six matches in the PSL

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo is already preparing for next season after the current campaign was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Matsatsantsa recently lost their inspirational captain Dean Furman, who decided not to renew his contract with the club and returned to the UK, where he is searching for a new club.

While the club is also set to release attacking duo Thabo Mnyamane and Thaba Qalinge, who have been deemed surplus to requirements at the Tshwane giants.

Tembo is now looking at areas that need to be beefed up in the next transfer window ahead of the new 2020/21 campaign.

“Yeah, most definitely I think this break has helped me and the club to reflect and come up with ways and means for next season,” said Tembo on Far Post.

“We are already looking at the areas where we need to reinforce and improve but we are not just going to go out there and just bring what we don’t need.

"We are already taking a different direction from what has been happening in the past."

SuperSport have one of the top football academies in the country having produced talented youngsters like Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule in recent years.

Tembo indicated that they will also look to promote academy players who possess the right mentality and attitude to play for the club's first team.

“If you see the past season we have been introducing a lot of young players gradually because we know where we want to go but we want to introduce the young players who have the right mentality, who have the hunger and desire," he added.

"Young players who are ambitious and who want to achieve things because we always want to be competitive on the pitch in terms of winning trophies."

Matsatsantsa are currently placed third on the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings - four points behind second-placed , who have three games in hand.

“Our last six games as well will give us an opportunity to do that because we have to start planning for next season and the last six matches will give us that opportunity," he concluded.

SuperSport have been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lucky Mohomi and TS Galaxy defender Terrence Mashego ahead of the next transfer window.