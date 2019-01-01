'We need to play to our strength' - Desiree Ellis tasks South Africa

Despite a number of missed chances, Banyana Banyana gaffer has refused to be overwhelmed by winless run

women's head coach Desiree Ellis says her side will continue to improve on their playing style after a 1-1 draw with in a friendly.

Banyana Banyana played against the Reggae Girlz in continuation of their build up to the 2019 Women's World Cup in but had to settle for a stalemate despite taking the lead.

Khadija Shaw's second-half strike canceled out Linda Motlhalo's opener to deny the hosts their first win in 2019.

And the gaffer, whose side are now without a win after seven games this year has assured they will continue to improve ahead of their debut World Cup appearance.

"We spoke before the game about moving the ball around quicker and at times that we move the ball around quicker, it was a marvel to watch," Ellis told media.

"We need to consistently do that. We are never going to compete against the more physical teams because we don't have that.

"So we need to continue and consistently play to our own strength but sometimes when the pressure is there, we play the ball long and in the air which we'll never going to win.

"But we will consistently work and improve on that, so, we can play like that at a consistent level. But what I was happy about the pace we moved the ball around and that need to be a little bit consistent and for a longer period. We need to be true to who we are and play to our strength."

Leandra Smeda missed a chance from the spot to help the southern African nation end their winless streak against the France-bound side.

Ellis was unhappy with their poor finishing after they failed to profit from their dominance and convert a number of chances against their visitors.

"A better result, especially being a send-off match," she continued.

"I felt up till when we scored we had control of the game but at times we gave the ball away very silly in key areas and did make one or two really good saves.

"In the second half, we have a couple of opportunities and then the transitioning, even though It was a fantastic goal but I felt we could have handled it better, nobody stepped up to put in a tackle. We got a penalty, being 2-1 up we could have controlled the ball but didn't and kept pushing.

"We created a lot of opportunities but their resilience that they hanged in there, and hope to get one off a counter but we couldn't finish the game as we wanted to give the fans a winner but unfortunately it didn't happen."

The 2018 Africa Women's Cup of nations runners-up will continue with their preparations with a top friendly against former world champions, USA on May 12.