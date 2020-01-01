'We need to keep going' - Oshoala not getting carried away by Super Cup win with Barcelona

The Nigerian star says her side is eager to remain focused on the challenges ahead rather than bask in he glory of their latest triumph

thrashed 10-1 in the final to claim the maiden Spanish Women's Super Cup on Sunday, but Asisat Oshoala insists their focus will not slip.

Having already lifted the Super Cup, Barca are nine points clear of second-placed in the Primera Iberdrola - meaning they are rapidly closing in on a first league title in five years.

Oshoala, who gave an assist and scored a goal in a 3-2 semi-final win over Atletico on Thursday, scored twice as Barcelona pummeled Real Sociedad to win the inaugural Super Cup in Salamanca.

Having opened the year on a high with a Super Cup title, Lluis Cortes' ladies are the favourites to land the Spanish Women's Cup, beginning at Huelva on Wednesday.

And the four-time African Women's Footballer of the Year winner, who is celebrating her first major title in Spanish football, insists her side will not allow complacency to creep into their camp.

"To add the Super Cup to last year's Copa Catalunya was a great experience," Oshoala told BBC Sport.

"But my professional priority is to keep doing well and winning, so I can't take my eyes off the targets.

"We still have the league, Uefa Women's and the Spanish Cup to contest this season as a team.

"Individual ambition is the same as a collective one for the team this season. We do not have the satisfaction yet because we're challenging for success in all competitions, so we need to keep going."

Oshoala scored three goals in the two outings for Barcelona during the four-team Super Cup tournament, increasing her season's tally to 19 in 22 outings in all competitions.

She will shift focus on helping Barca reclaim the Cup and they must see off Sporting, who have 's Peace Efih, Gambia's Fatoumata Kanteh, duo of Princella Adubea and Ernestina Abambila on their books.