'We need that' - Hunt hoping to unleash Kaizer Chiefs goal-machine Nurkovic in new year

The Amakhosi mentor feels his side is improving gradually despite the team enduring a five-match winless run

head coach Gavin Hunt has indicated they are in desperate need of Samir Nurkovic's services on the field sooner rather than later.

The veteran tactician watched on as his charges failed to score against Angolan side CD Primeiro de Agosto in the Caf first-round first-leg match which ended in a 0-0 draw at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Amakhosi have struggled to score goals especially in the Champions League having netted once in three matches and Hunt has been unable to use the team's top scorer from last season, Nurkovic.

“He is training. So hopefully we can get him on the field in the new year," Hunt said on The Citizen.

"I hope so because I think he would have had a few [goals] by now. Last season when Chiefs started so well the goals came from him, we need that.”

Hunt announced that the Serbian striker was fit despite him still being sidelined from the squad earlier this month.

Reports indicating that contract negotiations appear to have stalled Nurkovic's return to the team then emerged and there has been plenty of speculation linking him with a move to Egyptian giants .

The 28-year-old's contract with Amakhosi is due to expire in June 2022 and the club has made it clear that he is not for sale.

Meanwhile, Hunt is happy with his side’s improvement in attitude since he took over despite the team having endured a poor start to the 2020/21 season.

“I think the biggest thing is the attitude [improvement]. We were in a unique situation, it was the same for everyone with the [Covid-19] epidemic," he said.

"But with them [my squad], to come so close [to the title] and lose, it was a bit of a shock for everyone. It took time for them to get their heads around it.

"And there were no ins and outs in terms of transfers [Chiefs are serving a Fifa transfer ban], you could have freshened the place up very quickly."

Chiefs are winless in their last five matches across all competitions, but they have lost one game and recorded four draws and Hunt feels there are positives in how the team is playing.

“But you can see [improvement], [at the start] when I looked through them you could see through their heads and out the back," he added.

"Now we are at least seeing matter, it is coming slowly. Wins help, they haven’t happened but we are certainly playing better.”

Amakhosi are scheduled to face Agosto in the second-leg match in Angola on January 6.