We need more quality in our squad - Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt

Ambitions for a strong PSL finish and participation in the Caf Confederation Cup has left the Johannesburg side needing to reinforce its squad

coach Gavin Hunt has emphasided on the need to beef up his squad during the January transfer window.

Despite being 14 points off leaders on the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings, Wits still have good chances to finish the race as runners-up as they have played three games less than the pacesetters.

Wits drew 1-1 with in a league match on Tuesday to climb one rung up the standings to fourth place.

With the season becoming more demanding, Hunt says he needs “a little more quality” in his squad.

“We just need a little more quality, we're struggling in one or two areas, we’ve only got 21 players, we're down to bare minimum, so we need one or two that's for sure. You come into the new season, you don't know whether it's going to be good or bad,” Hunt told SuperSport.

Also participation in the Caf Confederation Cup group stages in which they are yet to score could have left Hunt much worried about his strikeforce.

No outright Wits forward has scored in league games so far this season, an indication that Hunt has to find a reliable striker.

Midfielders Gift Motupa and Namibia international Deon Hotto are the club’s lead scorers in the league with three goals apiece.

A congested fixture programme for Wits between the league and Caf Confederation Cup has created the need for Hunt to expand his player selection base by adding “one or two more bodies.”

“Right now, how many games have we played? Ten games, how many points? For a team of our size, if I would have taken it at the beginning of the season? I would have taken it with the situation we're in,” Hunt said.

“We have another one on Friday which is a quick turn-around. We could've had another day but... and they will be fresh and waiting. But we'll certainly get better, we need one or two more bodies, that's for sure.”

Wits resume their league schedule by hosting struggling but well-rested in Johannesburg on Friday.