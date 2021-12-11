'We made it difficult for ourselves' - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi after Tshwane Derby win

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi felt that his charges made their match against SuperSport United difficult for themselves on Saturday night.

Masandawana secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Matsatsantsa in a PSL encounter which saw the defending champions miss several chances in front of goal at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“I think it was a very tough match, but I think to a certain extend we made it tough. We got some chances that we could have buried, but also credit must be given to them,” Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

“First three minutes of the game, they got a very good shot from zone 14 in front of our defence. In the same first minute second half, they also got a shot in that space.

“On set-pieces, they are always a big factor we knew that. A lot of crosses were brought into our box, but I think the boys fought very hard," he continued.

“We made it difficult for ourselves by not finishing the chances that we got because I think the anxiety started to creep in when we could not terminate our chances and from there we started making some silly mistakes technically in losing the ball."

The two-time MTN8 title-winning coach was pleased to see Mothobi Mvala change the complexion of the game after he was introduced at a time when SuperSport were dominating possession.

“But I think the way we finished was even much better because we started pushing them a little bit higher with Mothobi’s introduction I think we became stronger and stronger in the midfield," Mngqithi continued.

“Pitso [Sphelele Mkhulise] also played very well. Unfortunately, we had to substitute him because we realised now it’s either set-pieces and all these crosses that are going to the box and we must bring a player like Ricardo Nascimento to assist us aerially.

“But overall, I think SuperSport gave a very good account of themselves. They really gave us a hard time. [Moses] Waiswa played very well, got some very good snapshots.

“[Thamsanqa] Gabuza was always handy and [Jamie] Webber was very instrumental in their attacking play. So one must just appreciate that we got the three points but the truth of the matter is, it was not an easy one."

Sundowns will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the league standings when they face Baroka FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.