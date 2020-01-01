We looked like a proper football team for the first time - Hunt lauds Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Soweto Derby

The four-time PSL title-winning coach explained how Amakhosi should be the best team without the ball

head coach Gavin Hunt is pleased with his side's performance against ahead of this weekend's Soweto Derby.

Amakhosi overcame Chippa United 1-0 to record their maiden win of the new 2020/21 Premier Soccer League ( ) season on Tuesday night.

Gregory Damons' late own-goal sealed the win for Chiefs, who returned to winning ways after succumbing to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to over the weekend.

Hunt praised Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Siyabonga Ngezana and Philani Zulu as he felt Amakhosi looked like a proper team for the first time.

"Tonight, for the first time I think we looked like a proper football team. I thought Njabulo Blom in midfield was outstanding. And that's the difference," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"We got a few legs in there. Ngcobo for me I think he's a great little player.

"But the whole team for me, I think defensively looked good. Siya came in, did better, Zulu I worked with him one-two days at left-back, we had to what we had to do. He was fantastic."

The 56-year-old tactician explained why he was seen urging his charges to keep the ball off the ground during the match.

"There was a lot of space down the sides. Their full-backs were really aggressive on our players. Obviously, there were big spaces down the sides," he added.

"So once we get the centre-backs turned, it gives us a chance. The pitch was very greasy so you had to be careful.

"We looked like a proper team tonight but let's see if we can do it next week and the week after."

Chippa goalkeeper Veli Mothwa produced a Man of the Match performance in a game which was dominated by Chiefs.

"We created so many opportunities tonight. Let's be honest, we hit the post a few times," the former coach explained.

"That second half, there must have been a patch of five minutes where the keeper made four or five saves. You think it's going to be one of those games where they get half a chance.

"But to be fair we looked really solid and much better out of possession. And I've always said to be a good team, you've got to be the best team without the ball."

Chiefs are set to take on their archrivals in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.