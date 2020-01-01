'We lack players in certain positions' - Kaizer Chiefs' Hunt reacts to failed Cas appeal

The acomplished tactician has explained how they will cope without being able to register new players

head coach Gavin Hunt has shared his thoughts on the club's failure to overturn its Fifa-issued transfer ban.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) dismissed the Soweto giants' appeal against a two-window transfer ban on Tuesday.

Chiefs will not be able to register new players for two consecutive transfer windows and this has affected Hunt's plans in his first season with the Glamour Boys.

Hunt led Amakhosi to a 1-0 win over in encounter on Tuesday night and the former head coach discussed the transfer ban during the post-match press conference.

"I've been working here for the last month under the illusion that it was not going to get turned over, and it didn't, so I've got to make it better," Hunt told the media.

"I'm going to try and improve the team by trying to improve the players."

The Soweto giants were slammed with a ban after being found guilty of signing Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana illegally in 2018.

Andrianarimanana's former Malagasy club, Fosa Juniors, lodged a complaint to Fifa stating Chiefs didn’t justifiably compensate them for the transfer of the player.

Chiefs have been linked with several former Wits players, including Thabang Monare and Deon Hotto, who have both joined their arch-rivals .

Hunt explained that he will have work with what he has at his disposal at the Naturena-based giants.

"I mean, obviously, we know there are certain players in certain positions where we lack, but it is what it is and I must just get on with it," the four-time PSL title-winning coach added.

"So, one step forward, we try and mould players the way I'm thinking and according to what I'm trying to do, and we'll go from there."

Former Wits duo of Sifiso Hlanti and Phathutshedzo Nange have been training with Chiefs as the club awaited Cas' decision.

It remains to be seen whether the duo will continue training with the Glamour Boys with the club banned from transfers until July 2021.

The four-time PSL champions are reportedly interested in former Wits goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, who is also a free agent.