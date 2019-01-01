'We know where we belong' - Mourinho confident Tottenham can secure top-four spot

The former Chelsea manager has overseen an upturn in results in the league as well as guiding Spurs through to the last 16 of the Champions League

Jose Mourinho believes it's only a matter of time before his team climb the Premier League table after he succeeded Mauricio Pochettino in November.

Spurs were mired in mid-table after a miserable start to the season when Mourinho replaced Pochettino.

However, the former manager has overseen an upturn in results in the league, as well as guiding the team through to the last 16 of the .

"We know where we belong," Mourinho told a news conference ahead of Sunday's game against .

"Of course, we don't belong to the second part of the table, where we were. We don't even belong to position seven or eight, where we are the moment.

"We know where we belong and we believe, at the end of the season, we are going to be there.

"But if you can accelerate the process and get results that put you sooner rather than later in these positions, obviously this is the best that can happen to us. We need a bit of time.

"We need to improve in many things, and we are going to improve, because we have the talent to improve, the desire to improve, so I'm sure we're going to improve."

Spurs will be without Erik Lamela against Wolves, who has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and faces another two months on the sidelines.

Tanguy Ndombele will miss out because of a groin problem, but Harry Winks is back in training after overcoming an ankle issue.

Mourinho's men will be looking to bounce back from a 3-1 Champions League loss to as they seek to stay in touch with the top four.

The manager also believes Jurgen Klopp's long-term commitment to can only be positive news for the Premier League.

Klopp inked a new deal tying him to the Reds until 2024, adding two years to his existing contract.

The German masterminded Liverpool's victory over Tottenham in last season's Champions League final and has guided the Reds to an eight-point advantage atop the Premier League this term.

And Mourinho praised Klopp's talents and said his presence in English football was good for the game.

"First of all, it means they are all happy," he said. "He's happy; if not, he doesn't sign. They're happy; if not, they don't give him new contract.

"Great news obviously for Liverpool fans, because they love him, for the players, because it looks clear that they like each other and their relationship is very good, and good news for the Premier League.

"We want to have the best players and the best coaches, and he's one of the best, so I think only positive news."