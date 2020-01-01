We know what will happen if Bafana Bafana don't collect six points from Sao Tome - Ntseki

The 50-year-old tactician revealed he has devised a plan as he looks to mastermind two wins over the Falcons and True Parrots Team

head coach Molefi Ntseki says it is imperative for his side to record two victories against Sao Tome and Principe.

Bafana Bafana are set to face the Falcons and True Parrots Team in back-to-back 2022 Africa Cup Nations (Afcon) qualifiers and both matches will be played in South Africa.

Ntseki's side will host Sao Tome at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, before meeting again at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium where Bafana will officially be the away side on Monday.

South Africa are coming into these two games placed second on their qualifying group (Group C) with three points and the 1996 African champions are keen to add to their points tally.

“The six points are very critical and everybody is aware of that,” Ntseki said on Daily Sun.

“We are not the only ones who are under pressure. The media, the president of the country and the president of Safa, we are all looking forward to getting six points.

“We know if we don’t get the six points [against Sao Tome], we would have disappointed everybody in the country."

Ntseki is eager to silence his critics having endured a difficult start to his reign as Bafana coach, with the team having played five matches under his guidance - losing two, drawing one and winning two.

Bafana failed to record a win in their last Fifa international break as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Namibia, before losing 2-1 to Zambia in friendly matches at home in October 2020.

Ntseki explained that he has done his homework on the Falcons and True Parrots Team in Group C.

“We have done our plan, we have done our preparations and we are going to execute our plan in training,” added Ntseki.

“We expect the players to respond to it to help them on Friday and on Monday to win both games.”

Sao Tome have lost their two matches in Group C which were against and Sudan and they are yet to score a single goal.

Two wins over the Falcons and True Parrots Team could see Bafana climb to the top of the group standings if the results between Ghana and Sudan go their way.