'We know that we gave Orlando Pirates fans heart attacks' - Makaringe

Maestro understands the criticism they receive from the Pirates supporters comes from the heart

Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe has thanked the club's fans for their support during the 2020/21 season.

The 28-year-old player was speaking after the Buccaneers ended the campaign with a 0-0 draw with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in a PSL match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The result saw the Soweto giants finish third in the league for the second season running and they booked their place in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

Makaringe acknowledged the support from the Bucs fans, who were forced to watch the team's matches from home as supporters are not allowed in stadiums due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"My message to the supporters is, they should always be faithful to the Orlando Pirates badge," Makaringe told the club's official social media platforms after the game.

"We know that we gave them heart attacks, but they always stuck with the club. We are really happy."

Makaringe is among the Pirates players, who have come under heavy scrutiny from frustrated Bucs fans on social media this season due to his inconsistency.

The former Swallows FC academy player, who replaced Siphesihle Ndlovu in the starting line-up ahead of the clash with TTM, understands that the criticism they receive from the supporters.

"We are grateful for everything that they have been doing for us, we know that there is always going to be negative and positive criticism," he added.

"But it all comes from the heart and what they love the most which is the team. They are doing it because they love us and we also love them. We will always play for them at all costs."

Article continues below

Makaringe, who is nicknamed Maestro, was one of the most used players by Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer this term as he made 43 appearances across all competitions.

Maestro grabbed three assists and four goals including one in the 2020 MTN8 which the Buccaneers won after defeating Bloemfontein Celtic in the final.

He joined Pirates from Maritzburg United in June 2019. He made 27 appearances across all competitions for Bucs in the 2019/20 season and he grabbed two assists.