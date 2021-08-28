'We knew about Super Eagle Dennis and we knew his level' - Watford's Munoz

The Nigeria international has so far played three matches for the Hornets since joining from Club Brugge

Watford manager Xisco Munoz is optimistic Super Eagle Emmanuel Dennis can continue with his exploits consistently.

The forward was signed by the Hornets from Club Brugge in the summer and has so far had decent displays. In his debut game against Aston Villa, he provided an assist as his team won the match 3-2. In the second game against Brighton & Hove Albion, where the team lost 2-0, the West African did not have much of an impact.

He came in as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the League Cup and the tactician went on to laud the player.

"We knew about him, we saw videos of him and we knew his level," Munoz said as quoted by the club's official portal.

"It is important he continues with the same. He gives us very good things in the last games and it is important to give this attitude and level in future games."

After losing to the Seagulls in their last outing, the Spanish tactician will be leading his charges against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

"It is important we come inside the game with a strong mentality and we are focused in the first minutes," Munoz continued.

"We need to learn about the last situation [against Brighton] and need to prepare in the first minutes with high intensity, full power, and maximum focus. We stay together, stay narrow and make the most of any situation.

Article continues below

"We know about the level of our players, I know they all gave the best performance the other day and we will see what happens in the next game. We know our opponent, we know what we have in front [of us].

"We know they are very good in transition, it’s important we try to stop this situation. We will try to have more control of the ball than against Crystal Palace but it is important to not give them the space they want. It’s important we stay strong mentally and physically, and also it’s important that we play as a team."

Spurs have collected maximum points from Manchester City and Wolves after 1-0 scorelines.