'We have turned Orlando Stadium into a slaughterhouse' - Orlando Pirates winger Memela

The left-footed attacker has been in good form under Josef Zinnbauer having picked up the man of the match award after the clash with Highlands Park

winger Luvuyo Memela has stressed the importance of being consistent in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The Buccaneers recorded their third successive victory in the league when they defeated 3-1 on Saturday night.

The victory also stretched Pirates' unbeaten run to seven matches and Memela revealed what coach Josef Zinnbauer told the team.

"The coach did say we need to take it one game at a time. Consistency is important especially at this time of the season," Memela told the club's social media platforms.



The Soweto giants have turned Orlando Stadium into a fortress as the victory over Highlands Park extended their unbeaten home record to 22 league matches.



"In the second round, we need to win as many games as possible especially at home to make sure that when people come here they know that they are coming to the slaughterhouse," he added.

"For me, I'm happy with the support we are getting from the fans. We need them when we are down, we need them to pull us up."

The 32-year-old player stated that they need to improve their second-half showing after failing to keep a clean sheet against the Lion of the North.



"You could see Highlands Park were coming at us with long balls looking to score, but we worked hard when were re leading 3-0," he continued.



"We didn't want to concede, but unfortunately we did. We just have to work hard in our second-half performance."



Pirates will be hoping to move into the third spot on the league standings with a victory over FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.







