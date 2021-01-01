'It will be a historic moment'- ATK Mohun Bagan's Antonio Habas eyes AFC Champions League spot

Although ATK Mohun Bagan need just a point to top the league stage, their Spanish is not thinking about a draw against Mumbai City...

It's advantage ATK Mohun Bagan as they head into the final league fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) against Mumbai City FC as they only need a point to finish on top of the standings and thereby, book a berth into the prestigious AFC Champions League.

However, coach Antonio Habas is not thinking about a draw as he wants his team to go for three points on Sunday against Mumbai City.

What Habas said

"We have to be prepared for winning and not for a draw. This is the mentality of the players and the technical staff. We have to win the match and not think about a draw," stated Habas ahead of facing the Islanders on Sunday.

"The last match against Mumbai City (which ATK Mohun Bagan lost 1-0) could have been a draw because before they scored, we had a fantastic chance with Edu Bedia. But football is like this, there are no excuses. Now, this is a different match and the situation is different. We have to use our experience to win."

ATK Mohun Bagan are cautious

The Spanish remained cautious ahead of facing the Islanders as he mentioned that he is wary of Mumbai's attack which features the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre. They will miss the services of influential attacker Hugo Boumous but it must be noted that the Kolkata club too will be without left-back Subhasish Bose, who picked his fourth yellow card of the campaign.

"In a competition like this, you can't choose moments. The circumstances are the same for every team. We had a lot of problems in the past and now the team is complete but only one player (Subhasish Bose) will not play because of suspension," Habas said.

"It will be a historic moment but it will need a lot of concentration. We have to play for three points. We are facing an opposition who is very strong in attack."

The former Bolivia national team coach also confirmed that both Edu Garcia and Marcelinho are available for Sunday's match.