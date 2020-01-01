We have to take the matter into our own hands - Webber on replacing Furman

A number of players at Matsatsantsa are touted to step into the shoes of their former captain who returned to England

SuperSport United star Jamie Webber is already bracing up for his midfield responsibility at the club following the departure of Dean Furman.

Furman recently returned to after five years at the club and Webber takes the former SuperSport captain’s exit as an opportunity for him and other midfielders at the club.

Having been at SuperSport for two-and-half seasons, the current campaign appears as the best Webber has fared in his Matsatsantsa stint so far after managing 15 appearances across all competitions and scoring two goals while managing as many assists.

“It is an opportunity for me and the other guys as well because Dean was a key player, he was the captain," said Webber as per Sowetan Live.

“He was guiding us and we looked up to him. But now that he is not here anymore, we have to take the matter into our own hands. We have to play well for the club. I think we have the ability. It will be a great opportunity for us to even build a good relationship for the years to come.”

Others also bidding to takeover SuperSport’s midfield kingpin role are the likes of Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule as well 21-year-old Jesse Donn. Webber is aware of his midfield colleagues’ qualities and appreciates that stepping into Furman’s big shoes is no easy task, but draws inspiration from the belief coach Kaitano Tembo has in them.

"I think he [Tembo] is very confident in us,” Webber said.

“There was one game that he played the three of us [Mokoena, Mbule, and Webber]. I think it was against Bloemfontein . He tried us and I know he was playing the three of us because he knew Dean was going to leave.

“I know for sure that he got full confidence in us and I think we will just have to take the pressure and we've [got] to man up because we are young but old enough.”

Webber (22), Mokoena (23) and Mbule (22) already boast international football experience with Bafana Bafana and ’s junior national teams.