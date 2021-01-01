'We have to be disappointed' - Orlando Pirates' Makaringe disheartened after ES Setif draw

The 27-year-old playmaker explained that they need to stick together with the Buccaneers set to face the Beautiful Birds

Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe was disappointed after they failed to secure a win over ES Setif in the Caf Confederation Cup match on Wednesday afternoon.

The Buccaneers were held to a 0-0 draw by Algerian giants in their penultimate Group A match which was played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Pirates needed a victory in order to qualify for the quarter-finals with a game spare in the group stage, but they were frustrated by the two-time Caf Champions League winners.

Makaringe. who played the entire match, explained that it was imperative for the Soweto giants not to lose the game against a Setif side which was desperate for a win on the day.

"It was a difficult game indeed," Makaringe told the club's social media platforms.

"We knew they would come out with all guns blazing because they needed a win, and we also needed a win.

"But we had that mentality that if we can't win, then we don't lose that something that we need to have as part of our fighting spirit of the team."

Pirates are now three points clear at the top of the Group A standings with one game left, but they will qualify for the knockout phase if Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazi fail to defeat Nigerian side Enyimba on Wednesday night.

Makaringe stated that it is important for them to stick together as the Buccaneers look to go all the way and clinch their maiden Confederation Cup trophy.

"We had to make secure at least that point. We needed to win, we tried our best to win, but wasn't to be. We have to focus on the next game," he added.

"Well, we have to be disappointed because we always play to win, had we won we would have secured our place in the next round.

"So, we have to stick together as a team and we need to keep motivating one another, that is one thing we need to do all the way."

Pirates will travel to Dobsonville Stadium where they are scheduled to face Swallows FC in the original Soweto Derby match on Saturday.