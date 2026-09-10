Not so long ago, FK Bodö/Glimt struggled to convince even players from southern Norway to join the surprise package of last season's Champions League campaign.

"The players took a look at the map and saw that we are based north of the Arctic Circle. It is cold here, it is windy, it often rains. The next larger city to the north is a ten-hour drive away. The next larger city to the south is as well," says Frode Thomassen. In winter, the sun disappears from the city for a month.

Whether the current chief executive, and one of the faces of FK Bodö/Glimt's rise, which is actually impossible in modern football, would ever have joined the club himself after decades as a professional footballer, sports official and university professor in the comparatively warm capital Oslo is another question, had he not been born and raised in arctic northern Norway.

Thomassen, 59, returned to his home region in 2003 and began at the then yo-yo club FK Bodö/Glimt as a youth coach. He later became academy director and joined the board. When the club stood on the brink of insolvency in 2010, the whole city rallied round: fans, residents, businesspeople, local fishermen all gave money, the club saved themselves, and in the years that followed they fielded almost exclusively home-grown players.

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How many titles have Bodö/Glimt won in recent years?

The real fairy tale starts in 2017: FK Bodö/Glimt go down yet again, Thomassen becomes CEO and a man called Kjetil Knutsen, little known even in Norwegian football, becomes assistant coach. Back then, they brought in a total of €4.2 million a year, while the turnover of a German third-division club was already twice as high even then.

They come straight back up and Knutsen gets promoted to the top job. The rest reads like one long fever dream: runners-up in 2019, champions in 2020 for the first time ever, champions again in 2021, 2023 and 2024. On top of that, in 2021/2022 they go out only in the quarter-finals of the Conference League, in 2022/2023 they reach the Europa League for the first time, in 2024/2025 they make it to the Europa League semi-finals, last season they feature in the Champions League for the first time and only go out in the last 16 to Sporting Lisbon after a bear-strong first leg and a collapse in the second leg - having previously beaten, among others, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

They have done all that with a side that plays pressing- and running-intensive, dynamic, stirring and never merely results-based football, and one that still consists almost entirely of Norwegians, even if they now come increasingly from all over the country. Returnees from elsewhere in Europe are part of it too: top scorer last season: Jens Petter Hauge, who has already played for Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt. Captain: Patrick Berg, who returned from Lens and whose father Örjan Berg played for years in Switzerland in the 1990s and even spent half a year in Munich with the Lions in 1992, and who is now sporting director of FK Bodö/Glimt.

Still, Thomassen wants the share of foreign players to rise soon as well. "Of course our location still limits us somewhat. But we have developed and are continuing to develop. I think we are now a good address and can be interesting for players from all over Scandinavia." Arctic Circle or not, no sun in winter or not.

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What is FK Bodö/Glimt's secret of success?

Where is all this meant to end? "We now have 750,000 followers on Instagram, more than any other Scandinavian team. I believe we have the potential to be everyone's second-favourite club."

Why not? FK Bodö/Glimt are a likeable, upwardly mobile team from an upwardly mobile European league - this year, with Bodö and Viking Stavanger, two Norwegian clubs are in the top flight for the first time - from an upwardly mobile football nation.

The story could be worse. The ingredients are there to become one of the genuine cult clubs regardless of sporting success as well.

When Frode Thomassen says they are a club where it is about "culture and values", it does not sound like the usual marketing speak elsewhere in modern football. "We have no investor, we have no private owner. I think that is an interesting story in a football world that has become so commercial."

Thomassen says "interesting", not "actually impossible", because he and the other people in charge at FK Bodö/Glimt are pretty convinced by their strategy. "We do not talk here about wanting to win and we do not set ourselves targets. We talk about performance. If we perform, then the results come," he says, and explains: "We have four core values that the club is meant to stand for: performance, development, loyalty and unity. That is what we work by."

What do Bodö/Glimt and Bayern Munich have in common?

For all how sensible and well thought through that sounds, it would not be the first time, especially in football, that an organisation has thrown its values overboard once it has had a taste of major success and the pots of money. In the last financial year, thanks above all to the successful European campaigns, Bodö/Glimt generated around €75 million in revenue, which is already a very different order of magnitude from 2017.

That does not faze Thomassen, who is convinced that north of the Arctic Circle they will not allow themselves to be corrupted by success. "The same group of people have been working here for ten years, we like being here and have gone down this path together step by step. Lately we have also taken risks, but here too only ever in small steps. We enjoy the success and are focused on improving, but we feel no expectations of ourselves."

Rather than doing crazy things on the transfer market, they are building a new stadium, with the Arctic Arena due to be finished next year. They are also investing in AI and data start-ups to properly pool all the information they gather as a football club and team, and then be able to do sensible things with it afterwards, and possibly even lucrative ones. It is just the sort of thing you do when you have a plan and are not chasing wild dreams.

Now the sensible summit-stormers from the Arctic Circle travel to Bayern Munich on Thursday on the opening matchday of the new Champions League season (8pm, DAZN live). And in a certain way the Norwegians even look the German record champions in the eye, after all, both teams have just been nominated for team of the year at the Ballon d'Or. But of course that is where the similarities end. "Bayern Munich will be a very special game for us," says Thomassen, "a nice test for us". They hope to be good enough to keep up. And if not? "Then we will have learned something from it."