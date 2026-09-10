Not that long ago, FK Bodö/Glimt struggled to persuade even players from southern Norway to join the surprise package of last season's Champions League campaign.

"The players took a look at the map and saw that we are based north of the Arctic Circle. It is cold here, it is windy, it often rains. The next larger city to the north is a ten-hour drive away. The next larger city to the south as well," says Frode Thomassen. In winter, the sun disappears from the city for a month.

Whether the current chief executive, and one of the faces of FK Bodö/Glimt's rise, would ever have joined the club himself after decades as a professional footballer, sports official and university professor in the comparatively warm capital Oslo is another question, if he had not been born and raised in arctic northern Norway.

Thomassen, 59, returned to his home region in 2003 and started at the then yo-yo club FK Bodö/Glimt as a youth coach. He later became academy director and a board member. When the club stood on the brink of insolvency in 2010, the whole city rallied behind it: fans, residents, businesspeople and local fishermen all gave money. The club saved themselves and in the years that followed they relied almost exclusively on home-grown players.

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How many titles have Bodö/Glimt won in recent years?

The real fairy tale starts in 2017: FK Bodö/Glimt are relegated again, Thomassen becomes CEO and a man called Kjetil Knutsen, little known even in Norwegian football, takes over as assistant coach. At the time they generated a total of 4.2 million euros a year, and even then the turnover of a German third-division club was already twice as high.

They go straight back up and Knutsen is promoted to the top job. The rest reads like a fever dream: runners-up in 2019, champions in 2020 for the first time ever, champions again in 2021, 2023 and 2024. On top of that, in 2021/2022 their Conference League run ends only in the quarter-finals, in 2022/2023 they play in the Europa League for the first time, in 2024/2025 they reach the semi-finals of the Europa League, last season they started in the Champions League for the first time and only went out in the last 16 to Sporting Lisbon after an enormously strong first leg and a collapse in the second leg, having previously beaten Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan among others.

They have done all that with a side that plays pressing- and running-intensive, dynamic, gripping and never merely result-oriented football, one that still consists almost entirely of Norwegians, even if they increasingly come from all over the country. Returnees from elsewhere in Europe are part of it too: top scorer last season was Jens Petter Hauge, who has already played for Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt. Captain: Patrick Berg, who returned from Lens and whose father Örjan Berg played in Switzerland for years in the 1990s and even spent half a year in Munich with the Lions in 1992, and who is now sporting director of FK Bodö/Glimt.

Still, Thomassen would like to see the share of foreign players rise as well. "Of course our location still limits us somewhat. But we have developed and are continuing to develop. I think that by now we are a good address and can be interesting for players from all over Scandinavia." Arctic Circle or not, no sun in winter or not.

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What is the secret of FK Bodö/Glimt's success?

So where is it all meant to end? "We now have 750,000 followers on Instagram, more than any other Scandinavian team. I believe we have the potential to be everyone's second-favourite club."

Why not? FK Bodö/Glimt are a likeable, upwardly mobile side from an upwardly mobile European league, this year, with Bodö and Viking Stavanger, two Norwegian clubs are in the top flight for the first time, and from an upwardly mobile football nation.

The story could be worse. The foundations are there too for them to become one of football's true cult clubs regardless of sporting success.

When Frode Thomassen says they are a club where "culture and values" matter, it does not sound like the usual marketing talk of modern football. "We do not have an investor, we do not have a private owner. I think that is an interesting story in a football world that has become so commercial."

He says "interesting", not "actually impossible", because Thomassen and the other people in charge at FK Bodö/Glimt are fully convinced by their strategy. "We do not talk here about wanting to win and we do not set ourselves targets. We talk about performance. If we perform, then the results come," he says, and explains: "We have four core values that the club is meant to stand for: performance, development, loyalty and unity. That is what we work by."

What do Bodö/Glimt and Bayern Munich have in common?

For all the sense and planning behind it, football has seen plenty of organisations throw their values overboard once major success, and the money that comes with it, arrives. In the last financial year, Bodö/Glimt generated around 75 million euros, chiefly thanks to their successful European campaigns, which is already a very different scale from 2017.

That does not worry Thomassen. He is convinced success will not corrupt them north of the Arctic Circle. "The same group of people has been working here for ten years now, we like being here and we have gone down this path together step by step. Lately we have taken risks too, but here as well only ever in small steps. We enjoy the success and are focused on improving, but we feel no expectations on us whatsoever."

Rather than doing crazy things in the transfer market, they are building a new stadium, with the Arctic Arena due to be completed next year. They are also investing in AI and data start-ups to sensibly bundle all the information they gather as a football club and team and then be able to do sensible things with it, and possibly even profitable ones. Exactly the sort of thing you do when you have a plan and are not chasing wild dreams.

Next, the sensible summit-stormers from the Arctic Circle travel to Bayern Munich on Thursday on the opening matchday of the new Champions League season (8pm, DAZN live). And in one sense the Norwegians can even look the German record champions in the eye, after all, both teams have just been nominated for team of the year at the Ballon d'Or. But that is, of course, where the similarities end. "Bayern Munich will be a very special game for us," says Thomassen, "a nice test for us". They hope to be good enough to keep up. And if not? "Then we will have learned something from it."