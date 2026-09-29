Manchester City have voiced their "disappointment and surprise" at the decision of the English Premier League's independent commission. The club insist they are innocent of the charges and vow to press on with legal and regulatory proceedings to defend their position.

The Premier League confirmed officially on Tuesday that City had been found guilty of serious financial breaches, the culmination of years of investigation.

Richard Masters, the Premier League's chief executive, called the case and the ruling "the most important in the history of the English league".

City hit back within minutes of the League's announcement. In an official statement, they said: "The club is disappointed and surprised by the decision of the Premier League commission, which was published today".

The statement went on: "The club is innocent of the charges brought against it by the Premier League, and there is a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence supporting all of the club's positions relating to this case".

"Therefore, Manchester City will continue to defend its position relentlessly and will, where necessary, take appropriate action before all the competent regulatory and legal bodies," they continued.

Far from over, insisted City. "The Premier League proceedings are still ongoing, and there are important elements that have not yet been resolved. The club will now begin to use the avenues of appeal available to it, on the basis that the decision contains clear fundamental errors of law, principle and fact, and that it is an unsound decision".

Throughout the past eight years, the club argued, they had committed to the legal process trusting that the Premier League's administration and executive leadership would act as an independent, impartial and fair regulatory body, free from any biased influences.

City signed off with a note of restraint: "It is clear that the club is limited in what it can say further, until all the upcoming proceedings are complete".