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Jamal Musiala made his comeback against 1. FC Köln. Afterwards, Max Eberl and Vincent Kompany defended him, unlike Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The 23-year-old attacker is arguably the most talked-about figure at Bayern Munich right now, with club officials sharply divided. While Uli Hoeneß and Jan-Christian Dreesen had already voiced concerns in recent days, Rummenigge went further after the 1-1 draw against Köln .

If Musiala cannot return to his previous level, given that “what we know unfortunately suggests that it will be difficult to get back to the level he has often shown here in this stadium”, then “these sums – with all due respect – would no longer be feasible.”

Rummenigge has joined Hoeneß and Dreesen in indirectly suggesting Musiala might voluntarily take a pay cut. Eberl and Kompany, though, focused on the sporting picture and believe he has a successful future at the Allianz Arena.

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What did Max Eberl and Vincent Kompany say about Jamal Musiala?

“It’s legitimate to be concerned, especially when what happened has happened,” Eberl explained after the match. “But we see him in training and we see how he has dealt with this period over the past 16 or 17 months, with all its difficulties.”

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These were “all things that make it hard for a young man like him to get into a flow. We’re convinced, when we see him, when we hear him, when we sense how he is, that he can get back to that level,” Eberl continued, indirectly disagreeing with Rummenigge and the others, because “we on the sporting side have a different conviction.”

Kompany struck a similar note, saying he “has a very clear role at this club. A coach has to be the one who believes in the players. If we manage that, everyone wins.”

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Kompany added: “If Jamal rediscovers his form and his level, then Bayern Munich win. So do the fans and, I think, German football too. Because he’s a special player. That’s my role. If a coach says or does something else, then that’s a problem, in my personal view.”

“You can’t expect our star players to make the difference immediately. If Lucho Diaz plays 20 minutes next week, we can’t expect him to decide the game straight away. That’s not realistic. Jamal Musiala is in the process of being reintegrated, and Lucho will soon begin his reintegration too. Right now, it’s about other players. At some point, those players will be 100 per cent fit to play again, and then we’ll enjoy that again too.”