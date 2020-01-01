'We had to find the solution' - Middendorp on Ngcobo replacing Maluleka in Kaizer Chiefs' midfield

Amakhosi had a couple of options in Siphelele Ntshangase and Kearyn Baccus but the 61-year-old opted for the South Africa youth international

Ernst Middendorp has defended his decision to fill the void left by George Maluleka with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in ' midweek draw against .

Maluleka's six-year relationship with Amakhosi came to an end in June after signing a pre-contract with at the start of the year.

And there were concerns as to who will replace him in Middendorp's starting line-up until the German mentor released his team for the Wits game with Ngcobo partnering Willard Katsande.

"It was a good move. Let’s talk chess... from an opponent inside the league to provide a certain direction but okay‚ it happens. We had to find the solution," Middendorp told the media.

"What I have seen and we have seen‚ in the training sessions in the last three‚ four weeks‚ after we could work as a team‚ is a lot of good moments contributing in attacking, in particular," Middendorp of Ngcobo.

"And so far he has done well. Here and there we have to expect that it will not go from game to game but we made a decision to put him in and he had some good passes."

Middendorp admits that while Ngcobo has done well considering he's only 20 years old, he doesn't believe in raving about the younger players in his squad.

He feels anyone, irrespective of their age, should be considered for selection if they are doing well.

"I’m not really riding the wave of ‘young players’‚ and ‘Diski [reserve] team players’. I believe that if somebody is part of the squad‚ it doesn’t matter if they are 34‚ or 19 or 20 – if he is part of the squad then he deserves to be there," continued Middendorp.

"Then he has done a lot of good stuff already in his development work‚ prepared here in our case by [Chiefs assistant and development coach] Arthur Zwane.

"And then let’s not talk [about age]. If someone is 19 or 34‚ I look at what is happening on the training ground‚ and if we get the impression that this is the right one.

"If someone is in the squad of Kaizer Chiefs‚ then he should perform‚ then he should be available for selection.”