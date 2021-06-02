'We got the lucky punch' - Zinnbauer delighted with Orlando Pirates' late win against Baroka FC

The German mentor also commented on Mhango, who appeared unhappy to be withdrawn with four minutes left on the clock

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer lauded his players after the Soweto giants secured a late win over Baroka FC on Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers came back to defeat Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele 2-1 in their penultimate match of the 2020/21 PSL season which was played at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Denwin Farmer handed Baroka the lead, but Pirates fought back and grabbed two goals through Frank Mhango and Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Zinnbauer stressed the importance of the win as Bucs came into the clash with Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele having lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy on Sunday.

“Tough game, very hard, good Baroka, a lot of chances and then towards the end of the game we got the lucky punch,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

“It is important always the three points. We have a game where we needed three points and we have another game on Saturday where we need another three points.

“The season is not finished. But we have to work on a lot of things and I’m happy now we have now a better performance than the last game," he continued.

“We have a lot of chance of course and if we score earlier and more then we make it easier for us and then you get more self-confidence for the next game."

Pirates are now placed third on the PSL standings and they will qualify for next season's Caf Confederation Cup if they defeat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday in their final game of the season.

Mhango was undoubtedly Pirates' best attacker against Baroka and he appeared unhappy when he was substituted and Zinnbauer shared his thoughts on the Malawi international's reaction.

Article continues below

“I don’t know, you’ll have to ask him. But it is normal you have a substitute. The guy wants to win. He had a lot of chances before and didn’t score. It’s normal as a striker you come out and then you have not a chance to make a goal,” he added.

“But he had a good game, and he scored. It was important for us he scored the equaliser. It was very important for us close to halftime and he had a good game. But next time if he has the chance he can score."

Pirates will host Tshakhuma at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium.