We got beaten by referee, not by Orlando Pirates - AmaZulu FC coach McCarthy slams Qunta

The Bafana Bafana legend said they know what to do as Usuthu look to win their last two matches which would see the team finish second in the PSL

AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy slammed referee Siyabulela Qunta's officiating during their clash with Orlando Pirates on Thursday night.

Usuthu recorded their second successive defeat in the PSL when they succumbed to a 1-0 loss to the Buccaneers in a game which was played at Orlando Stadium.

McCarthy feels that Qunta played a major role in his side's defeat which saw the KwaZulu-Natal giants remain second on the league standings with two games left.

"We got beaten by the referee, not by Orlando Pirates, listen if I'm under pressure about my job you do anything when your job is hanging by a thread," McCarthy told SuperSport TV.

"So losing is part of football, I'm not bitter, I can take losing but when you lose in that manner, not against your opponent but the man in the middle, what is this, a joke?

"It's the first time I've seen this referee, how can the league even consider [him for] a game of this magnitude the team that wants to finish second is behind you," he continued.

"No foothold in the game, not because we didn't get the three points, three points are gone, they take the game, they take the three points and it will add to their points [tally] but in this fashion?" he went on."

The former Cape Town City coach, who has been in charge of Usuthu since December 2020, also believes that the standard of refereeing in the PSL needs to improve.

"Come on, we expect the PSL to raise the standard, we're [up] there, teams are upping up their games but the officiating is diabolical and you can't say 'ah coaches always complain," he explained.

"Today was just a joke and I wasn't going to do that because yeah I know you gonna get warnings, you gonna get fines that's fine, today I don't care because my team, now what do I have to say to my players?

"Because they didn't lose the game against the opponent, they lost to people that decide...you know you keep a clean game and you make sure you get the football that you deserve," he continued.

"That's why these teams are number two and they are number four because you want to see good football but then the man in the middle spoils the game for everyone, come on and now I must say 'ok guys we go again.'

Article continues below

Usuthu will finish second if they win their last two games against Swallows FC and Maritzburg United and they would qualify for the Caf Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

"We know what we have to do, we have two games more left, they are still four points behind us and that's not the fact of the matter. Today we missed an opportunity because we played a team that was under pressure," he added.

"And if it wasn't for the help of the man in the middle it would have been completely a different game and that's my view and my view ain't gonna change."