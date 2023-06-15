'We failed Clive as a nation' - Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo pays tribute to Barker

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Doctor Khumalo feels that the country failed the late Clive Barker.

Barker died on June 10

He remains the most successful Bafana coach

Doc Khumalo remembers his former coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Barker died aged 78 on June 10 following a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He remains the most successful Bafana Bafana coach after guiding the team to the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations title, the only continental trophy won by South Africa.

He was also the first coach to lead Bafana to qualification for the Fifa World Cup after making it to the 1998 edition. Khumalo feels Barker’s inspiration was felt from the 1996 Afcon-winning crop to present-day players like Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane.

WHAT DOCTOR KHUMALO SAID: “No coach has achieved what Clive achieved and we have failed him as a nation,” said Khumalo as per iDiski Times.

“You look at Themba Zwane at Mamelodi Sundowns today [who he coached at Mpumalanga Black Aces], brilliant footballer. I would like to say to Clive, thank you very much for putting a smile on all South African faces.

“Thank you, Clive, for moulding the class of 1996 to become champions and thank you for believing in us, because you deserve better," he added.

“The reason I’m saying this, is in 1994, all the guys that are here will attest to this, you said to us you want to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 and 1998 you would qualify us for the FIFA World Cup in France and that is exactly what happened.

“You have made icons in life in South Africa. You had given us an opportunity to play overseas from the squad of 1996 and you were the father to us and we love you.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since Barker guided Bafana to the Afcon title as well 1998 World Cup qualification, the national team has been on a decline. Various coaches have struggled to build on the foundation set by yesteryear South African teams.

After seven successive appearances at Afcon between 1996 and 2008, Bafana missed out on the 2020 and 2012 editions, as well as the 2017 and 2021 tournaments.

They last qualified for the World Cup in 2002 before automatically appearing at the 2010 competition as hosts while missing out on qualification for other editions.

WHAT NEXT? Current Bafana coach Hugo Broos and those who will take charge of the national team in the future will have the challenge to at least match or even surpass Barker's achievements with South Africa.