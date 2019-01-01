'We don’t want to sell him' – Emery rules out Aubameyang's exit from Arsenal

The Spanish tactician issued an update on the future of the 29-year-old who has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer

boss Unai Emery said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a ‘very rich’ option for the Gunners ahead of the 2018-19 Premier League season.

The Gabon international has been linked with a move to league rivals this summer after his impressive displays in his first full season in North London.

Aubameyang scored 31 goals in the 2018-19 campaign and ended the league season as the joint-top scorer alongside duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

After Wednesday's International Champions Cup outing against where he scored, Emery highlighted the importance of the 29-year-old to his team.

"It's not really in our mind, not really. We are very happy with Aubameyang and we don't want to sell him," Emery told the club's official website.

"Aubameyang can play like a striker alone, like a striker with two and can play as a winger on the right or the left.

"We want to be very aggressive in the attacking third and moving forward to score with him.

"But above all, with Aubameyang, we can take different options with him and he is very good and very rich for us."

Aubameyang doubled Arsenal's lead against Zinedine Zidane's men in the 24th minute but the Gunners bowed to two second-half goals within three minutes.

He was in action for 75 minutes as the Madrid giants won the encounter on penalties at the FedEx Field.