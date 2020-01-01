We don't want to sell Bidvest Wits - chairman Fainman

The Students have been in the news over the past two weeks but the club boss says there's no truth in reports their PSL status will be sold

Bidvest Group CEO and Wits chairman Alan Fainman insists the club's status hasn't been sold to anyone although rumours continue to gain momentum.

Two weeks ago, reports surfaced Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi was in the process of purchasing the club and relocating them to Limpopo.

This was after Mulaudzi's confirmation that he had already sold his club, TTM to fund the project of ensuring he gets into the PSL ahead of next season.

More teams

According to Fainman, the club will call a press conference and let the public know if they are to sell the club to new owners.

"Nothing has changed from last week or the week before. We will let you know if there are changes. No one has bought the club. We will call a press conference if there are changes," Fainman told Isolezwe.

"I won't always comment on this matter. We don't want to sell the club - that's what I can tell you. If there was anything we needed to tell you guys, I promise you'd have known by now," he said.

Asked if the club has been having financial problems, Fainman said: "That's not true. It is neither here nor there.

He then promised to have more information on this much-debated topic in the next few days but continued to play his cards very close to his chest.

"I am sorry, I am busy working and I have just arrived but you can call me after a few days," concluded Fainman.

Several high-profile players have been linked with possible moves to , , and SuperSport United in the past few days.

They include Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Haashim Domingo.

Article continues below

Nonetheless, Goal understands that there are talks behind the scenes between Wits and Sundowns over the services of Gift Motupa.

Motupa could have moved to the Brazilians in January but the proposed deal failed to materialise as Wits decided against selling one of their top strikers.

In addition, Gavin Hunt has also been linked with Amakhosi but the 55-year-old mentor poured cold water on the speculation earlier this week.