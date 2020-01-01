We don't want to lose the identity of Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa - Orlando Pirates legend Malesela

The former Chippa coach stated it is imperative for Amakhosi to play entertaining football

TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela says have lost their identity.

Amakhosi led the league standings for the better part of the campaign, but they lost the trophy to on the last day of the season.

Malesela explained Chiefs changed their traditional style of play under coach Ernst Middendorp, who was dismissed by the club at the end of the campaign.

German tactician Middendorp was often criticized for playing route one football during his time with Amakhosi and he has since been replaced by Gavin Hunt.

“I have followed Chiefs since I was still at school and I have never seen them score a lot of goals through headers and set-pieces, this was the first time last season," Malesela told the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja).

"Maybe somebody said to them [when they hired Gavin Hunt] 'go back to your game of entertaining people'.

"I am saying this because of the respect I have for Chiefs. A lot of people supported them because of the flair, not down the line, over [cross the ball to a] head.”

Malesela played as a defender during his career and he captained Gauteng giants and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 55-year-old tactician said they used to struggle to cope against Amakhosi's style of play which attracted fans across the country.

“Whenever we played Chiefs, we used to have anxiety and running stomach that’s how we feared them," added Malesela.

"If we lose our style, South African football will lose big time. If Chiefs fans don’t come to the stadium it will be a huge setback."

Malesela is back in the PSL after being re-appointed Galaxy head coach with the club having bought 's top-flight league status.

The former coach wants to see the big PSL clubs perform well with the new season set to start this weekend with the MTN8 quarter-finals taking place.

"Yes, I want Galaxy to do well, but I want Chiefs up there, so too Pirates and Sundowns," he added.

"Look, in , there is no noise about and it's hurting English football, so we could lose the Chiefs of SA football.”