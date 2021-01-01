'We don't like it and don't want it to happen' - Liverpool players uniformly oppose Super League

The entire Reds squad took to Twitter to release a statement shortly after legend Kenny Dalglish urged the club to "do the right thing"

Liverpool icon Kenny Dalglish has called on the club to "do the right thing", while captain Jordan Henderson and the rest of the Liverpool squad confirmed that players are not in favour of joining the recently-announced Super League.

With Sunday's announcement, Liverpool were one of 12 teams confirmed to be involved in the new breakway competition, which also featured the rest of the Premier League's 'Big Six', alonside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter.

But that Super League is rapidly finding itself crumbling with Chelsea looking to pull out, Manchester City poised to join them and Barcelona potentially on the way out as well if the club's members vote against participation.

What's been said?

So far, Liverpool have not made any sort of announcement regarding their future in the Super League, even as several clubs look set to withdraw.

Club legend Dalglish, though, took to Twitter on Tuesday, urging his longtime club to make the right choice despite the difficult times.

"The last few days have been difficult for everyone who loves Liverpool Football Club," Dalglish said, "and I really hope we do the right thing."

The last few days have been difficult for everyone who loves Liverpool Football Club and I really hope we do the right thing. — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷 & 💉) (@kennethdalglish) April 20, 2021 Shortly after Dalglish's post on social media, Liverpool's captain Henderson and the rest of Liverpool squad posted their own statement on social media in the wake of an emergency meeting on Tuesday. Article continues below Henderson led an emergency meeting of Premier League captains, and soon after confirmed that the players were against the idea of a Super League. "We don't like it and we don't want it to happen," the statement said. "This is our collective position. Our commitment to this football club and its supporters is absolute and unconditional. You'll Never Walk Alone." pic.twitter.com/X2ZFqJ9T4L — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) April 20, 2021

