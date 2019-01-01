'We don't have to sell players' - Solskjaer says Man Utd yet to receive bids for Pogba or Lukaku

The two Red Devils stars have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but the manager says he hasn't seen any offers

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the Premier League giants are yet to receive bids for any of their players, including Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

Pogba, 26, has been tipped to leave Old Trafford in the near future, with his agent Mino Raiola having recently said the midfielder wants a transfer away from the Red Devils.

The international has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and Juventus , while Lukaku is also reportedly set to leave United, with Inter apparently interested in the striker.

However, speaking at a news conference in Perth on Wednesday, Solskjaer said a club of United's standing does not have to sell players - plus there had been no offers received anyway.

"There has been loads of talks and speculations about many of our players, both ins and outs. For me, it's business as usual," Solskjaer said.

"When you're at Man Utd, you expect all these things to pop up in the summer and, of course, I've been in touch with Paul, spoken to Paul, spoken to Rom, spoken to Rashy [Marcus Rashford], Jesse [Lingard], spoken to all the players more or less over the summer as you do, you keep in touch with them.

"As far as I'm aware and up until now, we don't have any bids for any of our players... Paul, or most of our players, [have] got long contracts."

Solskjaer also refuted claims there was a spat between Pogba and team-mate Jesse Lingard , claiming there was an 'agenda' against the World Cup winner.

Pogba has been heavily criticised by ex-United players in recent times with Louis Saha slamming his behaviour , while Kleberson called on the Red Devils to sell their midfield talisman.

Manchester United have their first match of the Australian tour against Perth Glory on Saturday, before taking on old rivals four days later.

A trip to south-east Asia will follow as they take on on July 20 in Singapore and on July 25 in Shanghai as part of the International Champions Cup.

The Red Devils' pre-season fixtures will finish closer to home with an away fixture versus Norway's Kristiansund on July 30 and a final match against on August 4 in Cardiff.