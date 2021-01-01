'We don't deserve to leave so soon' - Griezmann reveals Barca regret after Champions League exit to PSG

Antoine Griezmann has revealed the regret in Barcelona's dressing room after their inability to cash in on first-half chances doomed them to a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16.

The forward said the team deserved better following its "big" second-leg performance that ended 1-1 despite the Catalans owning 72 per cent of possession and putting 10 shots on target.

In addition to an array of opportunities from open play, including one that saw Sergino Dest have an effort tipped on to the post, Lionel Messi had a spot kick blocked by Keylor Navas.

What has Griezmann said?

"We don't deserve to leave so soon in Champions League, neither do the fans, but that's the way it is," Griezmann told Movistar.

"They didn't know how to defend," the attacker added to RMC Sport. "There is this incredible goal from Leo and then the penalty. But Navas was amazing.

"We played a big game, especially in the first half.

“We can have regrets about going there. It's a shame but that's how it is, this is football, this is the Champions League.

"We have [Messi], we have possession, we knew we were going to have chances but we didn't know how to put them [away]. There is still a long way to go to finish the season."

Griezmann also commented on his inconsistent playing time of late at Barcelona, dismissing speculation he's unhappy.

“Sometimes I am on the bench, sometimes I play 90 minutes," he said. "I am at the service of the team. I'm trying to have fun and prepare well for the end of the season including the Euros because we have a big competition ahead of us with the national team."

What did Pedri add?

"We have to move on," Pedri said to Movistar.

"We try to help [Messi] on the field and staying [at Barca after this year] is up to him.

"I had already told Mbappe during the game that we would swap shirts. He has a lot of talent, but he still has to improve a lot to reach Messi's level."

