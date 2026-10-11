Danilo Pereira has rounded on members of the organising staff after Al-Ittihad's 2-3 defeat to Al-Hilal in the eighth round of the Saudi Pro League. The Portugal defender claimed the players were shoved while trying to talk to the referee, blaming the loss on individual errors and taking responsibility himself.

"We were talking to the referee, but some of the organisers intervened and began pushing us, and one of them put his hand on the faces of some players," Pereira said after the match. "We did not go to insult the referee or offend him, we only wanted to speak with him."

"Their job is to protect everyone on the pitch, not just the referee, and what happened was a hostile act towards us," he added. "But it is over and I have nothing to add."

Pereira refused to blame the physical side of the game for the result, pointing instead to individual mistakes. "Both teams played a great match, and we were present and put in a good performance, but we made many mistakes and paid the price," he said.

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"We fought to come back and get the equaliser, but today was not our day," he continued. "I take responsibility first, then the team, and despite the fact that we played well, we unfortunately lost."

There was also a message for the Al-Ittihad supporters. Pereira thanked them for their attendance and backing, apologised for failing to deliver a win and urged them to keep the faith in the weeks ahead.

Attention now turns quickly to Asia. "We will play a new match in three days, and we must recover well, as the coming fixtures will be difficult, and we want to deliver a good level in the AFC Champions League," he concluded.