‘We could have three trophies this season’ – McTominay setting lofty targets at Man Utd

The Scotland international has landed another individual prize at Old Trafford, after being named Player of the Month, but is eyeing collective ones

Scott McTominay is staying positive at and setting lofty targets, with the international eager to point out that the Red Devils “could have three trophies this season”.

There has been plenty of doom and gloom at Old Trafford in recent times, with a fallen giant struggling to get back to its feet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side find themselves languishing in 10th spot in the Premier League, with a 10-point gap having opened up to the top four.

United are, however, through to the quarter-finals of the and last 32 of the , with an campaign still to come.

With that in mind, McTominay, who has landed back-to-back Player of the Month awards for the Red Devils, is looking to help secure collective honours in 2020.

He told the club’s official website: “It's pleasing to win a couple of individual trophies, it’s a nice feeling.



“But it’s difficult when we’ve had a lot of games. It’s a very, very busy period and three or four of the lads could have easily won it as well. So I was fortunate and I thank the fans for voting for me.

“The more important thing is that, when it comes to the business side of the season, we’re there or thereabouts and we can win things collectively as a group. That’s what everybody is dying for in that changing room.

“We could have three trophies this season and it’s something that we’re really looking forward to and aspiring to in terms of a group and our goals as well.

“It’s brilliant to win Player of the Month, but it’s about the collective and I wouldn’t be able to win it without my team-mates.”

McTominay has landed another personal prize at Old Trafford after starring for United in October.

He helped the Red Devils to end ’s impressive unbeaten run with victory in the Carabao Cup, while recording the club’s 2,000th Premier League goal when finding the target against Norwich.

Article continues below

“That felt good,” added the 22-year-old.

“That was special. We knew about it before the game and I got reminded of it after the game as well and it was the just right place, right time.

“I’ve always said to my mum and my dad, your hard work always catches up with perfect timing. That was the perfect example of it.”