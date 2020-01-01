We could have scored three goals against Mamelodi Sundowns - Al Ahly coach Weiler

The Brazilians lost in Cairo, a result that could severely dent their chances of progressing further in the tournament

coach Rene Weiler is not worried about a possible Caf quarter-final, second leg defeat to .

The coach instead believes they were well in charge of the first leg in which they could have done more to finish the tie early.

The Cairo giants beat Sundowns 2-0, ahead of the second leg in Pretoria next Saturday.

After what appears to be a comfortable lead, Weiler feels his side could have done more to subdue their opponents.

“It's always a pleasure to play before fans, who create an enthusiastic atmosphere. They made all the difference,” Weiler was quoted as saying by Al Ahram.

“We were the better side for most of the game and we could have added a third goal. The timing of our goals does not matter as long as we win, which is the most important thing.”

Tunisian defender Ali Maaloul scored a brace as Al Ahly beat Sundowns, who for the first time this season lost a match to a North African side.