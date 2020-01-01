We can't blame anyone - Orlando Pirates' Hlatshwayo defends Ofori after blunder

The experienced centre back praised the Buccaneers' fighting spirit after they held Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele to a draw

vice-captain Thulani Hatshwayo has backed his teammate Richard Ofori, who made a goalkeeping error in their clash against FC on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers had to fight back to hold Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele to a 1-1 draw in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Baroka broke the deadlock after Ofori spilt a corner-kick into the Ananias Gebhardt's path and the Namibian left-back scored with a half-volley to hand the visitors the lead.

"I think as a team we did well to fight back after conceding from our own mistake," Hlatshwayo said on the club's Twitter account.

"We kept it going. We knew that they were going to sit because we had a lot of ball possession in the first half.

"We knew that we had to get a goal so that we can push for another one."

Pirates managed to snatch an equalizing goal through Tshegofatso Mabasa, who came off the bench to score with a tap in after being set-up by fellow second-half substitute Deon Hotto.

Hlatshwayo, who captained the team in the absence of Happy Jele, praised the team's fighting spirit which saw the Soweto giants score in stoppage time.

"It happens. The mistake happened. We also lost possession [in midfield] and they hit the post. It is a game of mistakes," he continued.

"There was a fighting spirit from the guys being able to come back and salvage a point.

"It could have been worse. We conceded a goal at a critical phase when we were coming back from the break. Our minds were still a bit offish. That is why we made that mistake."

The Bafana Bafana international also indicated that Ofori should not be blamed for making the mistake which led to the opening goal.

"We can't blame anyone. But we will learn from the mistakes," the former captain added.

"We had to come back. We had to push the guys to come back. Obviously, it is disappointing that we didn't get the three points at home.

"But we managed to salvage a point despite the situation we found ourselves in. We can build from here."

Pirates will take on in their next match which is a league game on December 5 in the Mother City.