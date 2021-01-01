We can’t always rely on Nurkovic - Kaizer Chiefs' Hunt left frustrated after AmaZulu FC defeat

The experienced tactician explained how Mashiane's early substitution affected Amakhosi, who now winless in five matches

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt says Samir Nurkovic's poor form is disturbing the Soweto giants following their defeat to AmaZulu FC on Wednesday afternoon.

Two goals from Augustine Mulenga and Lehlohonolo Majoro inspired Usuthu to a 2-1 win over Amakhosi in a PSL match at FNB Stadium.

Happy Mashiane was substituted just 15 minutes into the game after picking up an injury and Hunt believes that the early substitution disrupted Amakhosi's game plan.

“Disappointing again, making a change in the first five minutes, changing the balance of the team. It was working well in the first half. I thought we did quite well, getting a few times behind," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

“So making the change, the balance goes a little bit. But there was nothing in the game, I thought we did ok. We could’ve snatched it ourselves and obviously, we got a bit of a lucky goal and that what’s happened."

“We made a change in the department and there was another mistake so that’s what it is, but we got to keep soldiering on and keep believe and keep working.

“We just felt that with the shape change and the change of the first five minutes, we needed to change the shape of the team and you got to do that," he continued.

"So that’s what we did and then obviously at the end we’re chasing a little bit and we had to do it again because of the situation,” he added.

Nurkovic extended his goal-drought to seven competitive matches after failing to score against Usuthu with Leonardo Castro having netted Amakhosi's consolation goal.

“We came back and we even had some good chances. I don’t know if Samir should’ve scored there with the header. He hasn’t scored now in how many games? So it’s a bit disturbing there," Hunt added.

“But we can’t always rely on him we should be doing better in other areas. Our final ball wasn’t as good as it should be, but as I said one error, right at halftime again. As I said, we had to change the team and it doesn’t help you."

Chiefs remained ninth on the standings following their defeat to AmaZulu and they are set to face SuperSport United in a PSL match on Saturday.