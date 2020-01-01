We can take advantage of Kaizer Chiefs' Fifa ban - Tinkler

The ex-Orlando Pirates coach makes his views known as Amakhosi’s hands are currently tied in the transfer market

coach Erich Tinkler says he hopes to take advantage of ’ inability to sign players during the current transfer window.

The Team of Choice coach is a firm believer of Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt's abilities, but says Chiefs' inability to sign new players can work in the favour of other teams including his Maritzburg side..

Amakhosi were in February 2020 slapped with sanctions by world governing body Fifa, banning them from participating in the transfer market for the next two registration periods after being found guilty of a transfer offence.

This was after Madagascan club Fosa Juniors reported Chiefs to Fifa and they were found guilty of illegally signing and registering Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana in 2018.

“Definitely not the same team. Same players yes. Obviously we know the issues Chiefs had but it’s going to be an extremely different team,” Tinkler told the media.

“Gavin Hunt has shown that he is an astute coach. He has won leagues, he has won titles, he has won Cups and his players will be highly motivated to show their worth to Gavin.

"Gavin is a winner. He plays a particular brand of football that is difficult to compete against. I think last season Kaizer Chiefs were very good particularly on set-pieces and under Gavin they can continue.

“I don’t think we can compare last season to the upcoming season. We need to prepare ourselves. It is extremely hard. It is going to be a tough battle playing a team coached by Gavin Hunt.

“That’s the hope [we can take advantage of Chiefs not able to sign new players], but I think obviously we will only know what state there are psychologically when the referee blows that whistle.

"You would think that possibly their players will still be feeling the effects of having lost the league title.

“As I stated before, they have a very astute coach, somebody who wants to win and achieve things. The same way I believe that my winning mentality and philosophy is the same as Gavin Hunt’s.

"You can’t rely on that but you have to play with the players. This is an extremely strong team.”

While observing Fifa’s ruling not to sign players, Chiefs have defender Sifiso Hlanti and midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange training with them.

Both players ex- men.