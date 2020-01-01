'We can steal a win' - Basetsana coach Baloyi targets victory in Lusaka

The South Africa U20 side open their qualification bid for the Women's World Cup against the Shepolopolo on Saturday

Jabulile Baloyi believes her South African side can earn a victory in their preliminary round, first leg match of the U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers against Zambia in Lusaka on Saturday.

Basetsana are back in action six months after failing to go beyond the group stage at the African Games in despite winning the Cosafa U20 Women's Cup bronze under Simphiwe Dludlu.

missed facing the Zambians at the regional tournament in 2019 and also at the African Games as the latter failed to show up, gifting the former the three points in Morocco.

This time, the South Africa U20 side are bidding to qualify for the international showpiece for the first time and hope to subdue the Shepolopolo in the first leg at the Nkoloma Stadium.

After holding their final and official training session on Friday, the University of Johannesburg ladies coach has said her side is set to upset the hosts in front of their home supporters.

"Our first training session went well and showed progression from our first day at training leading to the second and last training before our trip to the match," Baloyi told media.

"We could see that the girls are bussing and have gotten their groves back. We were a bit worried because of the lack of competition that the teams were not in season.

"We saw that our ladies are fasting getting their grove back and slighting understanding how the coaches wanted them to be playing.

"We've checked to see if everyone is fit enough and also understand the tactical approach for the upcoming match.

"We are still under the impression that everyone is ready for the match and any called upon will give us their 110 percent and make Zambia uncomfortable to steal a win away from home.

"I think we are blessed as a technical group to have such good players who are hungry to continue making history and do the country proud.

"They were chosen on merit and If you look at the team, it is well balanced. The girls are ready."

The winner of the double-header between South Africa and Zambia in the first round, with the second leg slated for February 2, will take on either Botswana or Namibia in March.