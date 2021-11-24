We can’t blame Ncikazi and Davids for Orlando Pirates' missed opportunities - Motale

Orlando Pirates legend Edward Motale has refused to blame the club's interim co-head coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids' for the team's struggles in the PSL.

The Buccaneers have won just one of their last seven league matches and they are currently placed seventh on the league standings having accumulated 15 points from seven matches.

Motale's former Pirates teammate, Andries Sebola recently stated that Davids and Ncikazi are both not fit to coach a big club like Bucs hence the team is struggling, when speaking to Sowetan.

However, Motale disagrees with Sebola and he pointed out that lack of scoring is the main problem they are facing.

“The only problem is that they are not scoring goals. They are creating chances but they can’t utilise them,” Motale told the same publication on Wednesday.

“Remember, the coach can only do 80%, the last 20% should be done by players. I don’t think a coach can coach a team and score for them."

Ncikazi was left to rue Pirates' missed chances after the team wasted goalscoring opportunities in their 0-0 draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows in a PSL encounter on Saturday.

Motale, who won the 1995 Caf Champions League title with the Buccaneers, feels that coaches should not be blamed if players are missing clear cut chances during matches.

“He can only coach them to score goals," the former Pirates captain said.

Article continues below

"I’m happy about them, plus they are locals and they know the culture and teams. If players are not scoring, we can’t blame the coaches.”

Ncikazi and Davids have been in charge of Pirates since August this year following German coach Josef Zinnbauer's resignation due to the team's slow start to the current season.

The two local coaches will be looking to mastermind a win over an unbeaten Stellenbosch FC side in a PSL match on Wednesday evening.