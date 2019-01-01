We can feel that we are close - Orlando Pirates' Innocent Maela comments on PSL title race

The South Africa international has disclosed that the mood in the Bucs camp is high as they push for the coveted trophy

Orlando Pirates full-back Innocent Maela says they can feel that they are close to winning this season's Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The Soweto giants are currently placed at the top of the league standings - six points above second-placed .

However, Maela also revealed that senior players like Musa Nyatama, Mpho Makola and Thabo Matlaba are keeping them grounded.

“Obviously, the mood is good," Maela was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

"The guys are working hard and we also have players, who are experienced like Musa Nyatama, Mpho Makola, Thabo Matlaba – people who have been there," he added.

"They keep us grounded and encourage us to stay humble, listen to the coaches and keep going," the Pirates academy product continued.

The Buccaneers' next league game is against relegation-threatened at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday, April 24.

"We can see that it is close, but we also know that we focus on the next match," the 26-year-old Maela concluded.

Pirates' title rivals Sundowns will play two league matches this week starting with a clash against SuperSport, before taking on FC away on Saturday.