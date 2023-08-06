'We can do better than this' - Molefi Ntseki gives verdict on Kaizer Chiefs' disappointing Chippa United draw

Kazier Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki has given his verdict following Amakhosi's opening game of the 2023/24 PSL season.

Ntseki gives his verdict after Chiefs draw

Amakhosi could not score against Chippa

They take on Sundowns in their next game

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki was irked by his strikers' lack of bite as they played their opening 2023/24 PSL game against Chippa United on Sunday. The Glamour Boys and the Chilli Boys could not be separated as the tie ended in a 0-0 draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Ntseki, speaking to SuperSport TV, sounded annoyed about his side's failure to find the back of the net.

WHAT WAS SAID: "90 minutes with no goals, we are disappointed that we did not score in the different moments of the game but being the first game, we did well except for giving away the ball so cheaply which almost hurt us. But without conceding a goal, it shows that the boys have done very well, they applied themselves very well and we can't falter," said Ntseki.

Article continues below

"Tactically speaking, however, we can do better than this. We spoke about it at half time and told the players that it is important for us to take shots at goal because we can't have a deep block with short because it is important that we work on things like getting crosses in," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In their pre-season games, Chiefs failed to score in friendlies with Botswana's Township Rollers where they lost 1-0 after suffering another defeat of the same score-line at the hands of Tanzania's Young Africans.

ON CASTILLO: However, the Chiefs mentor was pleased with Edson Castillo's debut performance as the central defensive midfielder made an instant impression against the Chilli Boys.

"Since his arrival, he has been doing well and when you look at how he manages the game, it is a high level of tactical management of the game and I think with the combinations with Samkelo Zwane, him and Yusuf Maart, him and Sithebe, something will come out and we are looking for a possible contribution that he is going to make to the club," said Ntseki.

WHAT'S NEXT: Chiefs will take on defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns this Wednesday. You can follow all the match commentary live on GOAL.