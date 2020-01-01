'We can conquer any challenge' - Wade upbeat about Bantwana's chances against Zambia

After defeat in Lusaka, Siphiwe Dludlu's side must beat the Shepolopolo convincingly to ensure progression in the U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers

Jessica Wade is optimistic about 's chances of qualifying for the next round of the 2020 U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers at the expense of Zambia.

Having lost 2-0 in the first leg of the first-round qualifier, Simphiwe Dludlu's ladies walk the tightrope as they must beat Shepolopolo by at least two clear goals to qualify for the second round.

Following the resumption of their training camp, the U17s were defeated 2-0 by Safa National Women's League champions ladies in a warm-up friendly at Chloorkop on Sunday.

However, she believes the team will be victorious against the Zambians in Saturday’s make or break fixture.

“I believe that we have the quality to come back from this setback and I want to play in my second U17 World Cup," Wade told Safa.net.

"We are putting a lot of work into training and we as players are strategizing on the side to ensure that we get the results we need on Saturday.

“We as young footballers have a lot of challenges facing us, like ensuring that we keep up with school, building new relationships with each other.

"We are also trying to understand what the coaching staff demands from us, but if we can keep them motivated, positive and disciplined we can conquer any challenges that come our way."