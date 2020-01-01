'We can achieve something' - Kaizer Chiefs forward Parker dreaming of PSL title and Nedbank Cup double

The 33-year-old player has revealed his ambitions a week after extending his Amakhosi deal until the end of next season

forward Bernard Parker has set his sights on winning this season's Premier Soccer League ( ) title and Nedbank Cup.

The Soweto giants, who are keen to end their five-year trophy drought this term, will take on Royal Eagles in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match on Saturday.

They are also sitting pretty at the top of the league standings - nine points clear of their closest rivals - as the race for the PSL title continues.

More teams

“Potentially we have 16 games left for the season; 11 in the league and hopefully five in the Nedbank Cup – we can achieve something,” Parker told the club's official website.

“I will try to use my experience the best way I can on and off the field to help the team in the next 18 months.

"My aim will be to win as many trophies as we can. It has been a long time since we tasted success, so we are just going to work hard week in and week out to ensure that we are successful.”

Parker scored the winning goal for Chiefs in their win over SuperSport United in the 2013 Nedbank Cup final and he was also part of the Amakhosi team which was stunned by TS Galaxy in last year's final.

“The Nedbank Cup is unique it throws up many surprises and we have been surprised in the past. Looking back at the 2013 tournament and scoring the winning goal, I will say paying attention to detail in every game is important," he added.

"We have the material to do well and our technical staff is taking care of all the details to ensure that we make it a memorable tournament this season."

Parker is now looking forward to facing Eagles, who are campaigning in the National First Division (NFD), at the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue, FNB Stadium.

Article continues below

“I am looking forward to the game this weekend. It’s all about getting into the next round. Since I have been here, the Nedbank Cup has been good to us," he explained.

"We know it’s not going to be easy for us because of how we have been performing recently, everybody will want to perform well against us. It is up to us to stay mentally and physically sharp through the rest of the season.”

Parker has won two PSL titles, a Nedbank Cup and MTN8 since joining Chiefs from Dutch side FC Twente ahead of the 2011/12 season.