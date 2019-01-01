'We beat JDT II only through luck' - PDRM's Elavarasan

PDRM recorded an away win over Premier League leaders JDT II, but their head coach E. Elavarasan was far from happy with his charges' performance.

PDRM FA head coach Elavarasan Elangowan did not mince his words, despite the fact his charges were able to produce a 1-0 away win over league leaders JDT II in their matchday 12 Premier League encounter.

Lee Chang-hoon's 76th-minute goal was all that separated the two sides on Friday.

"You could see for yourselves that the home team did not field their best squad today. I guess we were in luck, and took advantage of this to get the three points.

"It was a 50-50 affair, and in the end the free kick goal decided the winner," said the former FC boss.

Asked about his team's performance since his appointment in late March, Elavarasan noted that he is satisfied with his charges and want to take them to the .

"This is game number five (under him) and I'm pleased with how things are going. We've collected 11 important points which have helped us close the gap with teams above us.

"We want to reach the Malaysia Cup, but there's a lot left to do. My men didn't play well at all just now, and we were simply lucky!" he noted wryly.

Following the win, the Cops are currently in seventh place in the standings.

