Share Follow GOAL on Google

Siphiwe Tshabalala has issued a glowing assessment of the 22-year-old, insisting that the rising star is only just beginning his journey toward the top of the game. The former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana winger believes the youngster's mental toughness has been the secret ingredient behind his seamless transition to European football.

Advertisement

Tshabalala warns against judging Mofokeng by his stature

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs winger Siphiwe Tshabalala believes there is plenty more still to come from current Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng. The diminutive attacker has enjoyed a sensational rise since making his move to Europe, silencing critics who questioned whether his physical frame would be suited to the rigours of the Belgian top flight.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday held to announce a new partnership between Coca-Cola and the Confederation of African Football for the upcoming AFCON editions, the Amakhosi icon was quick to highlight the deceptive nature of Mofokeng's physical appearance. He suggested that the player's internal drive far outweighs his outward size, making him a formidable opponent for any defender in the Jupiler Pro League. This resilience has been evident as Mofokeng establishes himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the South African national team setup under Pitso Mosimane.

“With Rele you must not be fooled by his size,” said Tshabalala, as quoted by The Citizen. “That boy has a big heart and is very focused, very disciplined and resilient.” These attributes have allowed the winger to hit the ground running with Union St-Gilloise, where he has quickly integrated into a side that is currently challenging at the very top of the Belgian standings. His ability to maintain focus amidst the noise of a high-profile transfer has certainly caught the eye of the legendary "Shabba."

Rising to the top in Belgium and Bafana Bafana

Mofokeng has had a brilliant start to the season for club and country. The 22-year-old moved to Union St-Gilloise in Belgium from Orlando Pirates this season and has already become a key attacker for the Belgian side. His impact has been felt almost immediately, providing both goals and creativity for a team that currently sits at the summit of the Jupiler Pro League.

Advertisement Advertisement

For Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana, meanwhile, Mofokeng has bagged five goals in four 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D qualifiers, and is the current top scorer in the whole of AFCON qualifying. This prolific form has placed him ahead of some of the continent's most established strikers, highlighting his clinical edge in front of goal. Whether playing from the flank or drifting into central areas, his movement has proven impossible for Group D opponents to contain, justifying the massive hype that followed his departure from the PSL earlier this year.

Related Topics

His statistics in Belgium further underline his importance to his new club. Mofokeng has five goals and four assists in 18 appearances this season for Union. On Sunday, he was in the starting line-up for the Union side that won 1-0 at Shandre Campbell’s Kortrijk. That victory ensured that Union remained top of the Jupiler Pro League, maintaining a narrow one-point lead over their nearest rivals, Club Brugge.

Overcoming the disappointment of a delayed move

It has not all been plain-sailing for Mofokeng, who had a difficult 2024/25 season after an expected move abroad did not materialise. At the time, there was significant speculation regarding his future, and many wondered if the failure to secure a transfer at the first time of asking would derail his development. However, rather than letting the disappointment affect his performances on the pitch, the former Pirates man doubled down on his efforts, eventually earning the move to Union St-Gilloise that his talent deserved.

Advertisement

“At some point he was one player we all hoped would be the first [from Pirates’ talented squad] to ply his trade abroad. That did not happen. But it didn’t affect him and if it did he didn’t let us see it. He kept working hard and delivering top performances week in and week out. What is happening now, I am not surprised. He deserves what is happening in his career and I think it is just the beginning. We are yet to see the best of Rele,” Tshabalala added during his assessment of the player's recent career trajectory.

With the 2027 AFCON on the horizon and Union St-Gilloise fighting for silverware, the stage is set for Mofokeng to continue his ascent. The endorsement from a figure as influential as Tshabalala carries weight, particularly given the similarities in their playing styles and their shared history of representing the nation with distinction.