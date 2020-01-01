'We are working towards that' - Ellis eyes winning Banyana start against Angola

The South Africa coach, who guided the team to a triumph last term, is aiming to lead them to a fourth consecutive success

women's head coach Desiree Ellis has revealed her side are "working towards" celebrating a winning start against Angola in their opening Cosafa Women's Cup match on Tuesday.

Banyana Banyana are keen to claim a fourth straight title in their 2020 campaign after a narrow 1-0 final win over Zambia last year.

The 57-year-old trainer has named a 20-player squad, with two goalkeepers, seven defenders, eight midfielders and three strikers for the competition scheduled to be held from November 3 to 14.

Despite late preparation and the absence of top stars, the two-time Caf Women's Coach of the Year winner is confident her side can open their title defence with a victory at Nelson Mandela Bay.

“We played Comoros last year [won 17-0] and I am sure they would have improved,” Ellis told Cosafa.com.

“Angola was also in the tournament last year. Eswatini was in the same group with Angola, but you cannot take any team lightly. You do so at your peril.

“We have a young group of players and the opportunity now to expose them to international competition and we want to make sure we plan properly. Then it is up to the players to execute.

“The first game of the tournament is always the most important and we are working towards that.”

Defending champions and hosts Banyana will take on Angola at 15:30 local time at Wolfson Stadium.